Knekted One Day Trading Volume Tops $29.00 (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Knekted token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. Knekted has a market cap of $25,072.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.65 or 0.03495211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00201121 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031445 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Knekted Profile

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain. The official website for Knekted is knekted.net.

Buying and Selling Knekted

Knekted can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

