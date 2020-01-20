KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at National Bank Financial

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

TSE:KPT traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$9.87. 8,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,588. The company has a market capitalization of $94.33 million and a P/E ratio of -44.86. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of C$7.73 and a 12 month high of C$10.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.13.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$369.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$369.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KP Tissue will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

