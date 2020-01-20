Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Phillip D. Carrai Sells 3,350 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $65,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phillip D. Carrai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 9,685 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $190,891.35.

KTOS stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.74. 963,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,369. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.84. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 109,631 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 163,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 25,313 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 21,126 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

