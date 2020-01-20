Kuai Token (KT) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001666 BTC on popular exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.36 or 0.03501663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00201789 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00129889 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,974,071 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com.

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.