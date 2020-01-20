KZ Cash (KZC) Trading Down 5% This Week

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $25,725.00 and $129.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz.

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

