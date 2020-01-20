Lagardere SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Lagardere SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

LGDDF remained flat at $$21.34 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.58. Lagardere SCA has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

Get Lagardere SCA alerts:

About Lagardere SCA

Lagardère SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution business worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail, Lagardère Active, and Lagardère Sports and Entertainment. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Lagardere SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardere SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.