LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $3.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.48) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LAIX an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LAIX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded LAIX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded LAIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LAIX by 56.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LAIX in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in LAIX in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAIX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.20. 173,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,600. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $297.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.91. LAIX has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter. LAIX had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.12%. Equities research analysts predict that LAIX will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

