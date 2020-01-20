Lamden Price Reaches $0.0172 on Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $24,810.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Bilaxy, DEx.top and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00042060 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000723 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, Bilaxy, HitBTC and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

