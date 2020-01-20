Laramide Res Limited Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 (ASX:LAM) Insider John Booth Purchases 75,000 Shares

Laramide Res Limited Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 (ASX:LAM) insider John Booth bought 75,000 shares of Laramide Res Limited Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$18,750.00 ($13,297.87).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.17.

