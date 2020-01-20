Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price (up from GBX 140 ($1.84)) on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 154.50 ($2.03).

Shares of LTG opened at GBX 138 ($1.82) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.54 million and a P/E ratio of 98.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 131.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 115.34. Learning Technologies Group has a twelve month low of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 145 ($1.91).

In other news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed bought 3,475,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £4,135,564.16 ($5,440,100.18).

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

