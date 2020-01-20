LINKA (LINKA) One Day Volume Hits $138,808.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One LINKA token can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a market cap of $5.65 million and $138,808.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LINKA has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00036017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.25 or 0.05375202 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00025920 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00034145 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00128399 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001281 BTC.

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a token. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

