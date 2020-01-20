LiquidApps Price Up 62.6% Over Last 7 Days (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $8.68 million and $287,865.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 62.6% against the dollar. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000279 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,024,358,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,149,484 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

