Lisk Market Cap Reaches $82.70 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00007910 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Huobi, COSS and ChaoEX. Lisk has a market cap of $82.70 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00021917 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010084 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012156 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 137,668,584 coins and its circulating supply is 121,547,201 coins. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Cryptopia, Huobi, Gate.io, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, ChaoEX, YoBit, Binance, OKEx, Upbit, Bitbns, CoinEgg, Poloniex, BitBay, Coindeal, Bittrex, COSS, Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

