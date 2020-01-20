Litecoin Price Hits $56.61 on Top Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $3.62 billion and approximately $3.38 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $56.61 or 0.00656840 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, C2CX, BTC-Alpha and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010378 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007545 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,899,407 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

