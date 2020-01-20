Lition Price Tops $0.0162 on Top Exchanges (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. Lition has a market cap of $417,340.00 and approximately $98,546.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition token can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Lition has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,613.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.38 or 0.01895726 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.26 or 0.03808906 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00656840 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00732255 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00094834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010378 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00025234 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00578445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io.

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bibox, IDEX, Dcoin, ProBit Exchange and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

