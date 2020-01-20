Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Lloyds Banking Group (LON: LLOY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/20/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

1/17/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 56 ($0.74) to GBX 54 ($0.71). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital. They now have a GBX 72 ($0.95) price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners to a “neutral” rating.

1/9/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 72 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.99). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 56 ($0.74). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/27/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/27/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 52 ($0.68) to GBX 55 ($0.72). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/22/2019 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 61 ($0.80) to GBX 66 ($0.87). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 57.90 ($0.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,561,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 56.99. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68.

Get Lloyds Banking Group PLC alerts:

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Sara V. Weller bought 32,988 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.