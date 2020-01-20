LocalCoinSwap Trading Up 4.7% This Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $468,991.00 and $7,724.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

