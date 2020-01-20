LockTrip Achieves Market Cap of $7.28 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One LockTrip token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00005626 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Mercatox and LATOKEN. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and $14,502.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LockTrip has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007030 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo.

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LATOKEN, IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Fatbtc, Bancor Network, Mercatox and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

