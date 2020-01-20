Loungers (LON:LGRS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Loungers (LON:LGRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LGRS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.75) price target on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

LGRS opened at GBX 239.75 ($3.15) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 212.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 204.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $221.77 million and a PE ratio of -64.80. Loungers has a 1 year low of GBX 186 ($2.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 232 ($3.05).

In other Loungers news, insider Robert Darwent sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.76), for a total transaction of £18,900,000 ($24,861,878.45).

About Loungers

Loungers plc operates cafes, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of June 12, 2019, it operated 125 Lounge and 25 Cosy Club cafes, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

