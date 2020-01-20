LTO Network Reaches Market Cap of $9.33 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One LTO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000572 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax, Bilaxy and IDEX. In the last week, LTO Network has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. LTO Network has a total market cap of $9.33 million and approximately $554,357.00 worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.03518759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00200599 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030985 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00129683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,402,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,009,707 tokens. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

