Lunyr Hits Market Capitalization of $2.10 Million (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00010509 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Huobi, Bittrex and Gate.io. Lunyr has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lunyr alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.91 or 0.03550142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00200562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031072 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00129857 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr was first traded on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, BiteBTC, HitBTC, Liqui, Gate.io, Huobi, BigONE, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.