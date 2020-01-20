LUXCoin (LUX) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. LUXCoin has a market cap of $897,614.00 and approximately $10,179.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,782,823 coins and its circulating supply is 6,782,823 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

