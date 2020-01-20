Magna International (MGA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Magna International (NYSE: MGA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/19/2020 – Magna International was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Magna International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magna focuses on innovation and technology development for growth and program launches across its business segments to meet the rising demand for crossover & SUVs. It is expanding its business through joint ventures and hub openings while divesting non-core units. Further, strong cash flow aids Magna to engage in share buybacks and regular dividend payouts in almost every quarter. However, fluctuating foreign currencies and a stronger U.S. dollar along with customer price concessions are likely to hurt the bottom line. Soaring commodity and launch costs, and operational inefficiencies in the seating segment is also a concern. Material decline in global GDP or light vehicle production is expected to negatively weigh on investor sentiments. Other headwinds include, declining consolidated revenues and EBIT margin projections for full-year 2019.”

1/13/2020 – Magna International had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Magna International is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2020 – Magna International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/24/2019 – Magna International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2019 – Magna International is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Magna International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/21/2019 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MGA opened at $54.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $57.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Magna International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 64.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in Magna International during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 15.8% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

