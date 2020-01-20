Maincoin Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Maincoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and P2PB2B. In the last week, Maincoin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Maincoin has a market cap of $577,761.00 and $3,497.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.53 or 0.05606406 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026241 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033994 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128699 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001270 BTC.

About Maincoin

MNC is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,335,698 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin, Mercatox, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

