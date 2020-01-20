Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Malvern Bancorp an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 34.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 276.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,410 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $674,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLVF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

