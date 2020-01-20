Marston’s (LON:MARS) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MARS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marston’s to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marston’s to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 118.56 ($1.56).

LON:MARS opened at GBX 120.60 ($1.59) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 126.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.76. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.55 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $801.02 million and a PE ratio of -43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

