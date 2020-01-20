Masari Reaches Market Cap of $203,838.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Masari has a market capitalization of $203,838.00 and $93.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org.

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

