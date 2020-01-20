Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Reaches $0.0258

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Matrix AI Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, HADAX, DDEX and Ethfinex. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $218,112.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00664992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007749 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034868 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 633,917,554 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,769,540 tokens. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, IDEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, HADAX, DDEX, CoinEgg, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

