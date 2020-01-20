Maverick Chain (MVC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,982.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $288,079.00 and approximately $2,982.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.36 or 0.03501663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00201789 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00129889 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

