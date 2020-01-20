MedicCoin Trading Down 39% Over Last Week (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Graviex. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $26,006.00 and $296.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010374 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Graviex, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.