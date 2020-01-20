Megacoin Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $66,553.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00662022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007724 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00034665 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,424,806 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

