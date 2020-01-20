Memetic / PepeCoin Trading Up 75.5% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 75.5% higher against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $584,134.00 and $5,121.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.66 or 0.01275783 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00032115 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000953 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

