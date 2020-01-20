Metal (MTL) Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Metal has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $15.58 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002942 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Binance, Upbit and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.03518759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00200599 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00018218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030985 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00129683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,083,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, Cryptopia, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Kyber Network, Tidex, Huobi and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

