MetaMorph Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, BitMart, IDEX and LATOKEN. MetaMorph has a market cap of $127,129.00 and approximately $24,577.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.58 or 0.05621713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026237 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034076 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128277 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001277 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,291,423 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, BitMart, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

