Metaverse ETP (ETP) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00004172 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, TOPBTC, QBTC and Bit-Z. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $28.04 million and $839,786.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.53 or 0.01930494 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00102352 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011545 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,428,431 coins and its circulating supply is 77,428,326 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Bitfinex, QBTC, RightBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

