MicroBitcoin (MBC) Trading 12% Higher Over Last Week

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 12% higher against the dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $10.13 million and $4,542.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

