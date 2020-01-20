Micromines Achieves Market Cap of $35,268.00 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 70.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Micromines token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24, Bilaxy and Mercatox. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $35,268.00 and $17.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Micromines has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $299.71 or 0.03463108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00201676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00128803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken. The official website for Micromines is micromines.co.

Micromines Token Trading

Micromines can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

