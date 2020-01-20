Mindexcoin (MIC) Market Capitalization Reaches $302,378.00

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Mindexcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Mercatox, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Mindexcoin has a total market cap of $302,378.00 and $975.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin launched on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin.

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, LATOKEN, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

