Minereum Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $439.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 69.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Minereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Minereum has a market cap of $101,055.00 and $439.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 66.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.03518759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00200599 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030985 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00129683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 7,926,777 tokens. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

