Miners’ Reward Token Price Up 134.3% Over Last Week (MRT)

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Miners’ Reward Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Miners’ Reward Token has a total market cap of $194,980.00 and approximately $1,022.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Miners’ Reward Token has traded up 134.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.81 or 0.03165507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00196987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00127255 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token was first traded on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official website is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform.

Buying and Selling Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Miners’ Reward Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Miners’ Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

