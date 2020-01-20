MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) 24 Hour Volume Tops $151.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $123,284.00 and $151.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 65% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.71 or 0.03484936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00201929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00129928 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 527,446,224 coins and its circulating supply is 177,445,965 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

