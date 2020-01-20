Mirai (MRI) Market Capitalization Tops $2,461.00

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Mirai coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. Mirai has a market cap of $2,461.00 and $563.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirai has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirai alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004523 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00040004 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000923 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000870 BTC.

About Mirai

Mirai (CRYPTO:MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai.

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.