MOAC (MOAC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,386.00

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. MOAC has a market cap of $13.37 million and $2,386.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOAC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002472 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $18.94, $50.98 and $20.33. During the last seven days, MOAC has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MOAC alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000884 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MOAC Profile

MOAC (CRYPTO:MOAC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MOAC is medium.com/@moac_io. The official website for MOAC is moac.io.

MOAC Coin Trading

MOAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $7.50, $5.60, $33.94, $50.98, $32.15, $13.77, $20.33, $10.39, $51.55, $24.68 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MOAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.