Mohawk Industries (MHK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

1/16/2020 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/16/2020 – Mohawk Industries was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mohawk’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. The company’s dominant market share in the highly fragmented and competitive industry, acquisition strategy, and strong international presence are expected to drive growth. The firm is streamlining operations, merging facilities and removing higher-cost assets to combat cost woes. It has been maintaining production rates, introducing new products and increasing promotions to address the ever-changing market needs. However, softness across the markets served (mainly U.S. businesses), and pressure on volumes and pricing are major headwinds. Also, input cost inflation, higher transportation expenses and a stronger dollar are pressing concerns for Mohawk. Estimates for 2020 moved south over the past 60 days, depicting analysts' concern over the stock.”

1/10/2020 – Mohawk Industries was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2019 – Mohawk Industries was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/6/2019 – Mohawk Industries is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Mohawk Industries is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MHK stock opened at $139.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.93 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.32.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $1,511,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,790,091.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,703,341 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 294.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

