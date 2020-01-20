Monarch (MT) Market Capitalization Achieves $76,653.00

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded up 24% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, Monarch has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Monarch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Monarch has a total market capitalization of $76,653.00 and $2.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.32 or 0.03473804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00201969 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monarch’s genesis date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,721,709 tokens. The official website for Monarch is monarchwallet.com. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom.

Monarch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monarch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

