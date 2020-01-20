Monero Classic (XMC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $844.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $6.60 million and $844.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 67.9% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00004316 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00735623 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001396 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,847,830 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.