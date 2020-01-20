Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $63.27 on Top Exchanges

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for $63.27 or 0.00735623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ovis, Coinut, Instant Bitex and Stocks.Exchange. Monero has a market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $59.83 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004316 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001396 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,408,223 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC Trade UA, Huobi, Poloniex, Bithumb, Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX, CoinEx, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, Mercatox, Bisq, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Nanex, Binance, Cryptopia, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Instant Bitex, Coinbe, Cryptomate, Bitlish, HitBTC, Liquid, Kraken, TradeOgre, Braziliex, Bitfinex, OKEx, Upbit, Livecoin, Ovis, DragonEX, B2BX, BitBay, Exrates, Gate.io, SouthXchange, Graviex, Bittrex, Exmo, Coinroom, Tux Exchange, Coinut and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.