Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Rating Increased to Add at Peel Hunt

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.06) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Moneysupermarket.Com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 350 ($4.60).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock opened at GBX 330.60 ($4.35) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 287.10 ($3.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 330.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 358.17.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

