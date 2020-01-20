Monolith 1-Day Volume Reaches $15,559.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Monolith has traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar. One Monolith token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001680 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Monolith has a market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $15,559.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $490.42 or 0.05654882 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026260 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034069 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127893 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

