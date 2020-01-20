Morgan Stanley Upgrades Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) to “Overweight”

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 2,420 ($31.83). Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s previous close.

AHT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,030 ($26.70) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,579.10 ($33.93).

Shares of LON:AHT opened at GBX 2,526 ($33.23) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,394.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,286.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion and a PE ratio of 14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,744 ($22.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,559 ($33.66).

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

